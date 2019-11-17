As in recent years, Barbour County 4-H and the Extension Service has partnered with Gear Up Alabama to provide career readiness programs for Barbour County High School Senior. This year the focus is Independent Life, which is a pilot program for 4-H.
The program is designed to teach young adults skills that they will be able to use after high school as they go off to college or enter the workforce.
The six classes that are in the program include topics like car maintenance, cooking, laundry, handyman skills, etiquette, and more.
The most recent class taught to Barbour High School Seniors was a cooking skills class that taught students how to use different kitchen tools, read a recipe and nutrition labels, and to prepare a meal from scratch. Students learned how to make hamburger macaroni during the class.
