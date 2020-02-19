The Eufaula Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of two individuals with active arrest warrants according to a press release issued by the EPD on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Cory Wayne Robinson, 23, and Shawn’Tarvis Howard, 21, are wanted for various warrants corresponding to the Jan. 26 incident that lead to the murder of Brandon Christopher Henry in Eufaula. Robinson and Howard have alleged arbitrary stature in the CTM street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Robinson or Howard contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
