TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

» Krystina Burgett of Eufaula with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Gayln Cody of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences

» Mary Helton of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business

» Tiffany Jeffrey of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Michelle Johnson of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences

» Malcolm Myers of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Peggy Richardson of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Brittany Thomas of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Regina Woods of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

