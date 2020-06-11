TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
» Krystina Burgett of Eufaula with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Gayln Cody of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences
» Mary Helton of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business
» Tiffany Jeffrey of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Michelle Johnson of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences
» Malcolm Myers of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Peggy Richardson of Eufaula with a undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Brittany Thomas of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Regina Woods of Eufaula with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.