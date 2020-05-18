Two men sentenced to serve time in prison with crimes committed in Barbour County will be among those that will go before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles as they reconvene on May 19 to begin hearings that were postponed because of COVID-19. In total the pardons and Parole Board will hold 161 hearings during the remainder of the month.
Among a long list of crimes for Anthony Winchester that were committed in several counties, he was sentenced in Barbour County for promoting prison contraband first degree on Oct. 11, 1996. He is currently incarcerated at the Bibb County Correctional Facility. Other crimes that Winchester was sentenced for committing include criminal possession of a forged instrument third class; escape second and third degree; theft of property first degree and second degree; and receiving stolen property second degree; burglary third degree. He had gained parole in 1983 for other previous crimes.
The second inmate seeking parole is Robert Lee Davis Jr. He is currently is incarcerated at the Elmore Correctional Facility. Davis was sentenced on July 20, 2015, for an assault first degree that occurred in Barbour County. Other charged he was sentenced for were manslaughter and murder from Tuscaloosa County in 2000.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, the hearings will be closed to public attendance but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board. Those who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the Board via written statement that should include the inmate’s name and AIS number. Statements can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received by the Board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
The release also states, others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS#, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received at least five business days in advance of the scheduled hearing. If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the Board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day preceding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the Board’s review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.