MARTIN, Tennessee — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2020 chancellor’s honor rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
James A. Walker of Eufaula was recognized with honors for being named to the Spring 2020 chancellor’s honor rolls.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
