Make your own toboggan/beanie
Boys and girls, ages 8-18, come learn how to make your own toboggan/beanie in a class sponsored by the Barbour County 4-H and the Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders Club that will be held from 3:45-5:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Barbour County Extension Office, at 525 School St. in Eufaula. All supplies will be provided and classes are free. Space is limited. Call 334-687-5688 to register.
Money workshops available
Are you financially fit? Get on track today with Healthy Money Smart for adults workshops that will be hosted by the Eufaula Communities of Transformation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System on Feb. 10, March 9 and 30, and April 13 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church (Parish Hall), at 100 St. James Place in Eufaula. Workshops will include: Money Values & Spending Plan, Do You Have a Savings Plan, Protecting Your Identity and Other Assets, Credit Reports, Scores and Managing Debt, and Banking. For more information, call LaSheena Flemming from the Eufaula Communities of Transformation at 334-596-3139.
Art contest announced
Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) is sponsoring an art contest with an environmental theme that is open to Elementary, Middle School and High School students. Pictures submitted must display some aspect of the beauty, flora, fauna or environmental concern associated with Lake Eufaula. A first-place overall ($50), first-place ($35) and second-place ($25) award for each age group will be presented. Winners will be chosen based on interpretation and artistic merit. Media that can be used, but are not limited to, include oil, watercolor, pastel, crayon and pencil. Artwork can be no greater than 3 feet by 3 feet and must include the artist’s name, grade, teacher and school on the back of the painting. Turn in all artwork no later than Feb. 12 to the Eufaula Alabama Power Company Office. Contact Brad or Cyndie Moore at 334-750-7824 or 334-750-7823 or email Bmooreless@Gosuto.com for more information. Please encourage your art students to submit their creations to the Friends of Lake Eufaula for judging.
Get help with income tax preparation
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offering free tax preparation and free electronic filing. VITA will provide free tax preparation of Federal and Alabama State income tax returns for individuals, seniors, and those with disabilities at the Housing Authority Community Center, at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Assistance will be offered from Feb. 4 through April 17 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment or walk in. All personal data is confidential and is used for IRS purposes only. To get help with filing your taxes bring with you a driver’s license or photo ID of tax payer(s) and Social Security Cards or ITIN for each person claimed on the return; all W-2 or 1099 forms for 2019; a receipt showing childcare provider’s name, address, phone number and tax ID number with amount charged for each child; a copy of last years’ tax return if you have it; a voided check or your savings account number and bank routing information for automatic deposit of your refund. For more information, call 334-687-6055.
Sweetheart Valentines Tea
The Eufaula Homemakers Club will host their annual Sweetheart Valentines Tea on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. Door prizes will be given. This is a fundraiser to assist local charities. Tickets are $10 each and can be obtained from Florence Farrough any time before Feb. 3. Please call 334-687-9316 to contact any Homemaker Club member.
Forest Management and Planning: Markets, Tax and Costs Seminar
The Barbour County Extension, in partnership with Auburn University and Forest Business Resources, will host a seminar on Forest Management and Planning: Markets, Tax and Costs on Feb. 13, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula, Speakers will be Dr. Adam Maggard and Dr. Robert Tufts, both from Auburn University. Topics that will be covered include Timber Market Outlook, 2019 Tax Update, and Cost and Trends of Forestry Practices. A dinner, sponsored by First South Farm Credit, will be provided. To register, please call the Barbour County Extension Office at 334-687-5688 as seating is limited.
Horticulture and Home Grounds
Ready, set, grow! Come join us for a program devoted to vegetable gardening and spring color on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eufaula Carnegie Library. Gardening tips for your landscape will be discussed by Extension Agents who will review key steps for planning and developing your garden this year. Come learn about vegetable varieties and annual flowers that blend well with in-ground, raised bed and container gardens. Lunch is provided. To register, call the Barbour County Extension Office at 334-687-5688 by Feb. 25.
Youth Wildlife Day hosted in Dothan
Youth Wildlife Day will be held Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landmark Park Stokes Activity Barn in Dothan. Join in for a day of outdoor family fun where you can learn about conservation, wildlife and have a chance to win some amazing prizes. Activities will include live animal meet and greet, BB gun shooting range, archery range, fish casting range, and much more. This event is sponsored in part by the Alabama Extension Office, NWTF and Michelin. Admission: Adults/teenagers (16 and older) $4; free to children and youth under the age of 16.
Knitting and crochet group to meet
The Eufaula Carnegie Library’s Crochet and Coffee group will meet at the library on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Anyone who is interested in crochet or needlework is invited to bring their materials and join in. Coffee and refreshments will be provided. There is no charge to attend; attendees must bring their own supplies. For more information, call Evelyn Screws at 334-687-2337, extension 3, or email her at evelynscrews@yahoo.com.
Applicator Training Course and Exam offered
The Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula, will offer the Alabama Private Applicator Training Course and Exam on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. What is a private applicator? Private applicator uses or supervises the use of any restricted use pesticide for producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented or on the property of another person if applied without compensation. Who needs a private applicator permit? Farmers, nursery owners, pond owners and forested land owners all need the special permit. To register, call 334-687-5688.
Health is Wealth Fair 2020
The Quitman County Health and Wellness Task Force is hosting an annual community health fair, Health is Wealth Fair 2020, on March 5, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. (EST) at the Community Center located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown. Make your health always your priority. Participate in this year’s exciting activities and take steps towards a better lifestyle.
Lake Eufaula Shoreline Clean Up
Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will be holding its spring 2020 Lake Shoreline Clean Up on Saturday, March 7, 7:30 a.m.-noon. (Central Time). Volunteers will meet at the US Coast Guard Station in Eufaula. FOLE, in conjunction with Alabama Power, will provide Tshirts, cleaning materials and a post-clean up lunch for volunteers. Volunteers to help with registration and serving food and those that can bring a boat are needed. In order to make sure there are sufficient cleaning materials, life preservers, boats, Tshirts and food for lunch for everyone, volunteers are asked to contact Brad Moore at 334-750-7824 by Feb. 20. Groups of volunteers please have someone call with the number of volunteers in a group, along with the leader’s name.
Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled
Get ready for the 2020 growing season with a Barbour County Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled for March 26, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula. Learn to market your farm with tips from the Alabama Extension and the Farmers Market Authority. To register, call 334-687-5688.
Head Start Program enrollment begins
Recruitment for the 2020-21 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call 334-687-2796.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip, June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and over. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The world’s Largest Museum attraction; two Dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149. $75 is due upon signing up. Gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video, and information visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot, or for more information, contact Jackie Hunt at 334-232-7813.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
