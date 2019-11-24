RSVP Bake Sale scheduled
The annual RSVP Bake/Craft Sale will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at the downtown Gazebo in Eufaula from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All baked goods will be homemade and will include cakes, cheese cakes, pound cakes and pies of all kinds. Craft items will also be homemade.
Black Friday Downtown
Several stores in downtown Eufaula will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 for shoppers getting an early start on their shopping on Black Friday.
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday, an American Express promotion of small businesses, will be held Nov. 30 in Eufaula. This is a great way to get a move on holiday shopping. There will be lots of giveaways, and if you predict the score correctly for the Iron Bowl you will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate to one of our downtown stores.
Eufaula Christmas Parade
The Eufaula Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3. There will be face-painting and Santa visits at the downtown Gazebo, 2-4:45 p.m. with the parade starting at 5 p.m. For more information, or to request an application to be in the parade, call 334-687-6664.
Elf School to be held
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 515 West Broad Street in Eufaula, will hold its annual Elf School for children on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Snow Zone, games and more. Admission is $5, with an extra $5 charge for a picture with Santa if desired. This event is sponsored by the Holy Redeemer Youth Group with proceeds helping with the annual Youth Convention trip.
Mistletoe Market to be held
Mistletoe Market, hosted by Main Street Eufaula, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Eufaula. Downtown merchants will show their true Southern hospitality by offering sales, samplings, discounts, drawings and much more! Participating merchants will have a candy cane adorning the outside of their business “somewhere.”
Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl
The Main Street Eufaula Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl will be held Dec. 14. During the Cookie Crawl, just buy a cookie box for $10 from any Barbour County Pageant member or at the Chamber of Commerce and fill it up at participating merchants during the Santa Stroll. Boxes will also be available for purchase at the gazebo on the morning of Dec. 14. When you buy a box, you are entered in a chance to win a gift certificate downtown.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is located directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
