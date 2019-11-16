Free cooking classes to be held
Free cooking classes followed by natural remedies for cold and flu will be held Nov. 17, from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Eufaula Seventh Day Adventist Church at 107 Baker Drive. For more information, call 334-689-0043, 334-689-0308, or 334-355-0148. Open to the public.
Elf School to be held
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, at 515 West Broad Street in Eufaula, will hold its annual Elf School for children Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Snow Zone, games and more. Admission is $5, with an extra $5 charge for a picture with Santa if desired. This event is sponsored by the Holy Redeemer Youth Group.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
