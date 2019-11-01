Lake Eufaula
Shoreline Clean UpThe Quitman County Rotary and Friends of Lake Eufaula will be holding the fall 2019 lake shoreline clean up on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon (EST). All groups will meet at Bluff Creek Park in Georgetown to disperse.
Artapalooza Exhibit and Reception
The Eufaula Art Scene would like to invite you to the Artapalooza Exhibit and Reception that will be held in the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Artapalooza is a competition for students representing schools in the Eufaula-Barbour County region, with each submitting works of art to be judged in four divisions. This event is sponsored by the Eufaula Art Scene.
WCC presents author Tom Franklin
Wallace Community College/Sparks Campus in Eufaula will host author Tom Franklin on Nov. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Bevill Center. Southern writer Tom Franklin, a native of Dickinson, will present a program titled “The Oral Tradition in Contemporary Southern Society and Literature.” Franklin has received numerous awards for his short stories, “Poachers,” and his novels, including “Hell at the Breech” and “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter.” Dr. Kate Simpkins, Auburn University professor and former Wallace instructor, will present the history and continuing influence of the Southern oral tradition in contemporary Southern society. The author will have signed copies of his books available for purchase from 8-8:30 p.m. and will accept cash or check. This program is made possible through grant funding from the Alabama Humanities Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
Veterans Day Parade to be held
The Veterans Day parade will be held Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Eufaula. For more information, email Ann Sparks at asparks@mainstreeteufaula.com.
Carnegie Library to host lectures
The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a lecture series on the History of Southern Architecture, to be held at the library on Nov. 12 (White Columns, Federal & Greek Revival and Industrial Revolution) and Dec. 10 (Industrial Revolution, Victorian Styles, Historic Revival, and Craftsman Style) from noon to 1 p.m. Each lecture will be a brown-bag lunch with a presentation by architect Mike Hamrick. The library will provide water and sodas. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or call Ronnie Smith at 334-687-8190.
Small Farmers meeting planned
The Barbour County Extension Office is hosting a Small Farmers meeting, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Louisville School on Main Street in Louisville. Thanks to a small grant and funds from the Small Farmers Marketing and Education Association and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University), speakers on mental health (stress management), high-tunnel production, and food safety policies and guidelines will be heard. Tours of two local farms will be given in the afternoon. To attend the meeting, register by calling 334-687-5688. There is no charge to attend this event.
Ninth Grade Academic Planning Night planned
Eufaula High School will present a Ninth grade Academic Planning (College and Career Planning) Night on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school. Students and parents are invited to this event that will offer one-on-one 2020-21 schedule counseling, PSAT score reports, and more along with a free dinner, door prizes, and free transportation to and from the event from designated locations. Come spend the evening with administrators, counselors, teachers and Wallace instructors to hear about the exciting academic opportunities for your 2020-021 sophomore. Pick up/drop off locations will be at Willy T’s, Burger King, and Medical Center Barbour at 5 p.m. only with pre-submitted transportation permission form that is to be returned by Nov. 12 to Mrs. Ates at EHS. Departure time from the event will be 7:30 p.m. for the return to the original pickup location. An optional cheeseburger meal plate will be provided at no charge to all who attend with completed registration form returned by Nov. 8. For more information, call 334-695-1822, or email amanda.ates@ecsk12.org.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
