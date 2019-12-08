Elf School to be held
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 515 West Broad St. in Eufaula, will hold its annual Elf School for children on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Snow Zone, games and more. Admission is $5, with an extra $5 charge for a picture with Santa if desired. This event is sponsored by the Holy Redeemer Youth Group with proceeds helping with the annual youth convention trip.
Mistletoe Market to be held
Mistletoe Market, hosted by Main Street Eufaula, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Eufaula. Downtown merchants will show their true Southern hospitality by offering sales, samplings, discounts, drawings and much more! Participating merchants will have a candy cane adorning the outside of their business.
Christmas Bazaar
Eufaula Art Scene’s annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in the fellowship hall, 201 North Randolph Avenue in Eufaula; enter the fellowship hall using the entrance on Church Place. The event features approximately 15 local artist, artisans and crafters offering handmade items for sale which include water-color paintings, Christmas ornaments, Christmas cards and greeting cards, dream catchers, hand-sculpted Santas, elves, jewelry, wood turned bowls and much, much more … and just in time for Christmas. For more information, call Barbara Osburn at 334-327-9335.
Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl
The Main Street Eufaula Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl will be held Dec. 14. During the Cookie Crawl, buy a cookie box for $10 from any Barbour County Pageant member or at the Chamber of Commerce and fill it up at participating merchants during the Santa Stroll. Boxes will also be available for purchase at the gazebo on the morning of Dec. 14. When you buy a box, you are entered in a chance to win a gift certificate downtown.
2019 Festival of Lights
The annual Festival of Lights enters its 33rd year this year with more than 600,000 Christmas lights at the home of Bro. Ralph and Rachel Estes, on Georgia Highway 39 (Eufaula Road), 5 miles north of Fort Gaines, Georgia. The Festival of Lights is open each evening from 6 p.m. to midnight until Dec. 31. There is no admission fee and everyone is invited. For directions or more information, call 229-349-0187. Be sure to visit YouTube and look for Festival of Lights, Fort Gaines, Georgia.
Diabetes Self-Management Program offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Georgia, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes that will start in 2020 are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six session of the workshop is $25. A scholarship may be available for the first 10 to sign up. To register for the classes, call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula.
