The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the arrest of 52-year-old Blountstown resident Keith Summerlin, on Jan. 5:
“During the late evening hours, on January 05, 2020, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was in patrolling the area of Old US Road and made a consensual encounter with a subject walking down the roadway. The subject was identified as Keith Summerlin by his Florida identification card. After a brief discussion the subject was offered a ride into town where he stated he was meeting his ride and pat searched for officer safety purposes.
The deputy who initially made contact noted he thought he saw Summerlin toss something prior to making contact with him. A search of the area revealed two small plastic zip lock style baggies containing a crystal like substance. The substance was field tested and returned a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine. The suspected methamphetamine was weighed later on with a total weight of 6.8 grams.
When Summerlin was questioned about the items located on the side of the road he initially denied knowing anything about them; however, he eventually admitted post -Miranda, the items were his and had just purchased them. Summerlin was subsequently placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
