A 38-year-old Marianna woman has been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, accused of throwing a pot of boiling liquid on a female cousin during an argument on Jan. 5.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the incident:
“On 1-5-20 at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Jackson Hospital Emergency Room to a report of a female that had been injured in an altercation. The victim reported that she visited her uncle’s house on Neal’s Landing Road and became involved in an altercation with her cousin, Sonja E. Smith.
Smith reportedly threw a pot of boiling liquid onto the victim causing burns on her back, chest, and arms. The victim was transferred to a burn center in Austell Georgia for treatment due to the severity of her injuries. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 11:30 p.m. that same night and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. Sonja E. Smith was charged with Aggravated battery with Great Bodily Harm.”
