Nov. 21

Right Arm Night

Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night hosted by USAACE from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as Leaders come together and treat those standing to their right, (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Both military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, please contact the Landing Zone at 255-0768.

Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Feast

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, have you found yourself wishing you could have a delicious Thanksgiving meal without all the work? You can! Relax while The Landing takes care of the cooking for you, so you can enjoy time with family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Landing. The Thanksgiving Feast will be buffet style, featuring delicious Thanksgiving favorites. Reservations are highly recommended! When making your reservation please include how many adults and children will be in your party. For more information or to make a reservation call The Landing, 255-0769.

