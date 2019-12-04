A homeless man was arrested after allegedly entering the Circle K service station on Ross Clark Circle demanding money from a store clerk Tuesday.
Derrick Shandwan Gibson, 31, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree robbery.
“Patrol responded to a robbery call at the Circle K service station,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “Officers spoke with the clerk and were informed Mr. Gibson approached the store clerk and demanded money from the register. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
According to Magill, Gibson was apprehended in the area of the service station.
Gibson is booked at the Houston County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
