“Today, I will make the world better than I did yesterday,” chanted more than 200 middle-schoolers at Houston Academy on Thursday with encouragement from motivational speaker Brian Williams.
Williams encouraged HA students to complete 3,000 random acts of kindness in just 15 days after narrating stories of small acts of kindness shaping lives.
He opened his speech telling students about a first in a series of kindness acts -- fundraising 8,000 shoes to bring to a trip to Africa.
Once in Africa, Williams and his team went to a nearby school and noticed that many children were standing outside the fence with no shoes. He later found out that children could not attend the school without shoes; he let the community know he and his team would be handing out shoes the next day.
More than 2,000 people were lined up the next day – one, named Stella, had walked 13 miles to get herself a pair of shoes.
All of the children were able to go to school the day after. One of those students, named Peter, went on to compete in the Olympics and now speaks around Africa about how his “lucky shoes” helped get him there.
Williams then shared a somber tale of what could happen when someone may not be surrounded by a lot of kindness. Students listened intently as Williams recounted how his seventh-grade friend, a class clown with a tumultuous home life, committed suicide.
His point, he said, was that “kindness takes bravery.”
He instructed classmates to turn around and say something kind to another and then pulled four youngsters from the audience, challenging them to a “compliment rap battle.”
Students struggled to come up with more than one compliment to tell one another without pause.
He acknowledged it can be difficult and awkward to give genuine compliments to people, but once you start, the kindness can be infectious.
“Happy people make people happy,” he said before encouraging students to repeat after him: “You matter. Be brave. Be kind.”
He then announced their participation in the challenge in which they would compete with other schools.
