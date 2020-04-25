MONTGOMERY — Prior to the COVID-19 disruption, the Huntingdon College Office of Student Affairs and Office of College and Alumni Relations were preparing to host the inaugural Huntingdon College Leadership Convocation to honor the thousands of hours of time, energy, heart, and spirit Huntingdon students pour into service to the College and co-curricular activities each year.
“Involvement in the life of the College is a hallmark of the Huntingdon College experience,” stated senior vice president Anthony Leigh. “Huntingdon provides numerous ways for students to grow in leadership development and to prepare for lives of service outside of the classroom environment. It is a great joy to watch our students demonstrate their love of Huntingdon, their willingness to serve, and their determination to advance their teams, organizations, and the home we love so well.”
In lieu of a convocation, the Office of College and Alumni Relations has compiled the following list to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served in a wide variety of leadership roles across campus during the 2019—2020 academic year. Staff members responsible for numerous leadership programs and extracurricular service opportunities have identified the most outstanding male and female students in many of these cohorts. Certificates of recognition will be mailed to students at a later date.
“Student organizations provide such a rich, value-added experience for Huntingdon students,” stated dean of students Fran Taylor. “While our plans for a great celebration of student leadership and involvement are on hold until next year, we did not want to miss this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ and ‘congratulations’ to the students who have achieved so much during this academic year.”
Huntingdon’s traditional Awards Convocation (academic awards) winners and honor society inductions will be announced in May.
Among local students honored with Class tagged:
2019—2020 Huntingdon College Ambassadors» Savannah Gibbs ’20, Samson
2019-2020 Huntingdon College Student Recruiters
» Conner Howard ’20, Enterprise
» Abigail Marlar ’21, Enterprise
2019—2020 Freshman Leadership Initiative Participants» Rebekah Wriston ’23, Enterprise
2019—2020 Orientation Leaders» Conner Howard ’20, Enterprise
2019—2020 Presidential FellowsFellows
» Adriana Bruce ’23, Enterprise
» Sidney Gilley ’23, Enterprise
» Kurt Kraft ’23, Enterprise
» Rebekah Wriston ’23, Enterprise
2019—2020 Student Government AssociationSenators
» Amanda Crowell ’21, Enterprise
» Savannah Gibbs ’20, Samson
» Hayley Haggard ’21, New Brockton
» Conner Howard ’20, Enterprise
» Mike Johnson ’21, Enterprise
» Abigail Marler ’21, Enterprise
Campus Activities Board Event Directors» Homecoming Week—Savannah Gibbs ’20, Samson
