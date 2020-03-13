Jackson County Extension Director Doug Mayo announced Friday that, because of concerns over COVID-19, “University of Florida Extension is postponing all public educational events […] to help minimize the spread of this virus.”
The postponement, which Mayo said will last through the end of April, includes the annual Master Gardner Plant Sale originally scheduled for March 21.
