Browns celebrate 72 years of marriage

BJ and Eva Brown were married in Blakey, Georgia, on June 16, 1948 and recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
The couple moved to Marianna in 1990 and lived there until recently, when they relocated to South Florida to be near family. The Browns still have many friends in Marianna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.