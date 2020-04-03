On Monday, April 6, at 2 p.m., the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting via Zoom to discuss updates from county officials. Other matters may be addressed as needed.
Join the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/452518860.
Or join by telephone: (If a number is busy or has other issues, try the next one.)
+1 312-626-6799
+1 929-205-6099
+1 253-215- 8782
+1 301-715-8592
+1 346-248-7799
+1 669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 452 518 860
When asked to enter a participant ID, press the pound key (#).
There will be time at the end of the meeting for public comment.
To ask a question via phone, please dial *9 and wait to be recognized/unmuted.
To ask a question via computer/mobile device, use the "Raise Hand" function and wait to be recognized/unmuted.
For general questions, contact: Kristie Cloud, Executive Assistant, at 850-482-9633, ext. 221, or kcloud@jacksoncountyfl.com.
For technical questions, contact:Joey Stackowicz, IT Manager, at 850-482-9633, ext. 251, or jstackowicz@jacksoncountyfl.com.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing special accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the Administrator’s assistant prior to the meeting. The Administrator’s assistant may be contacted at (850) 482-9633 or (800) 955-8771 (TDD).
