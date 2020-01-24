The district winner will be announced Monday in Marianna.
1. Cottondale Elementary School, Erin Wright
2. Cottondale High School, Stephen Trimble
3. Golson Elementary School, Elligrace Jackson
4. Graceville Elementary School, Hannah Barbee
5. Graceville High School, Savannah Braybon
6. Grand Ridge School, Gina Pearce
7. Early Childhood Center, Reba D. Hagans
8. Marianna Middle School, Lindsey Toole
9. Sneads High School, Alaynah Weiss
