The district winner will be announced Monday in Marianna.
1. Cottondale Elementary School, Reid M. Brockett
2. Cottondale High School, Elijah McKinnie
3. Golson Elementary School, Sumi Hanstine
4. Graceville Elementary School, Miranda Jordan
5. Graceville High School, Cynthia D. Franklin
6. Grand Ridge School, Deborah Dolan
7. Hope School, Paige M. Cavanaugh
8. Jackson Alternative School, Trevor A. Mayo
9. Early Childhood Center, Robbie Sims
10. Jackson County School at Sunland, Chuck Nolen
11. Malone High School, Kacee Floyd
12. Malone Elementary School, Beth King
13. Marianna High School, Tony Watkins
14. Marianna Middle School, Kayla Wilson
15. Riverside Elementary School, Robin Calloway
16. Sneads Elementary School, Kerrianne Edwards
17. Sneads High School, Ashley G. Pavuk
