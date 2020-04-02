A wanted man was captured Wednesday after trying to escape the Marianna Police Department officers who went to arrest him on the warrant, according to a press release from that agency. That attempt resulted in additional charges, as well.
MPD officials say Michael Dontavious James, 27, was located in the driver’s seat of a Nissan vehicle around 11 a.m. Wednesday in a yard in the area where Milton Avenue and Harrison Street meet in Marianna. An arrest attempt was made there because of a warrant against James in connection with an incident involving shots fire into a residence.
Investigators and officers surrounded the vehicle, but James put it in drive and started to flee, reportedly almost striking an officer in that attempt to get away, officials say.
Authorities say James hit a parked vehicle and an awning, and that officers pursued him as he traveled on, eventually driving down Old Cottondale Road.
“During the vehicle pursuit, James disregarded the safety of any citizen in the area. James was travelling at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour,” the release stated. “James continued to Orange Street, then to Hannah Street where he exited the vehicle prior to the vehicle stopping. James then fled in a wooded area near Hannah Street. The vehicle continued straight and crashed into a light pole on Hannah Street. During an inventory of the vehicle, officers located a straw, which was found to contain cocaine residue,” the release continued.
“Officers surrounded the area and were able to locate James hiding in the wooded area. James was taken into custody without incident. James was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release stated.
James is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, which is the original charge associated with the warrant, along with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials say that, after James was apprehended, officers found a firearm on the roadway in the same area James fled. Further charges will be forthcoming against him, authorities said.
Officials say the investigation continues into the incident that resulted in the warrant against James, noting that he is the second person arrested in that case and that the agency is currently seeking another suspect in it.
