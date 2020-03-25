An area law enforcement agency, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, this week issued an advisory to help residents avoid being victimized by scam attempts associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
Among the tactics reportedly being used are these, officials say:
DOOR-TO-DOOR TESTING OFFERS: There are reports in some counties of individuals going door to door and claiming to offer COVID-19 testing. Some pose as healthcare workers, ranging from American Red Cross staff to Florida Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These scammers can be in normal clothing or wearing masks, gloves, and/or scrubs and offer to do testing for a nominal fee. But the fact is, there are no agencies going door-to-door with this service.
BOGUS STIMULUS CHECK RELEASES: The proposed COVID-19 stimulus package has still not been approved, but in the event it is agreed upon and relief checks are sent out to American homes, be aware that no agency will contact you for the purpose of “verifying” or “releasing” the funds. Don't trust anyone calling who claims otherwise.
ROBO TEXTS, CALLS, AND EMAILS: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has advised that some citizens are receiving scam and hoax messages and robocalls that offer “free” home testing kits, promote bogus cures, and market health insurance. Some citizens are also receiving hoax text messages that give false information about government action such as mandatory quarantine. Beware of these opportunists who hope to prey on COVID-19 fears and incite panic. We urge you to look to only credible sources of information for updates on local, state, and federal orders.
Try some of these official sources for information:
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office: 850-547-3681.
Florida Department of Health: 24/7 call center: 1-866-779-6121 E-mail: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Florida Division of Emergency Management COVID-19 Updates: https://www.floridadisaster.org/.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control: https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control.
World Health Organization COVID-19 Updates: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Arrival Restrictions: https://www.dhs.gov/publication/notices-arrival-restrictions-coronavirus.
USDA COVID-19 FAQs: https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
