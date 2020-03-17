A leader from Convoy of Hope, a key responder to the area in the wake of Hurricane Michael, will speak at Cypress Creek Community Church in Alford on Sunday, March 22.
Bruce Headley, Convoy’s executive director of Church Relations, will talk in the 10:30 a.m. service.
Convoy of Hope is a non-profit, faith-based organization that provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise needy populations and also engages in disaster relief work.
On the day that Hurricane Michael made landfall, Oct. 10, 2018, Convoy team members loaded food and other supplies and headed to the Florida Panhandle. The organization would play a long-term role here, and in 2019 it also responded to 46 other domestic disasters, providing more than 11 million pounds of food and serving more than a million people.
Cypress Creek Community Church is located at 1772 Macedonia Road in Alford. Macedonia is roughly two miles down Park Road, which can be accessed directly from U.S. Highway 231.
For more information, call the church pastor, the Rev. Charles Jackson, at 573-0693.
