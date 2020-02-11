Alford resident Sue Ellen Wilkes, 50, was arrested last Friday and charged with driving while her license was suspended or revoked.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that Wilkes was pulled over that day for an equipment violation on the Chevrolet SUV she was driving, with the alleged equipment violation unspecified in the release.

A check of her license status revealed that it was suspended and that she was listed as a habitual traffic offender.

Wilkes was placed under arrest and charged with Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (with knowledge) – habitual offender, and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

