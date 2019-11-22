The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release this week announcing the arrest of 50-year-old Alford resident Christopher L. Wainright.
Authorities say a deputy was at a residence on Pike Pond Road on Nov. 14 when, around 7:30 p.m., the officer saw a vehicle that he knew to be driven by Wainright. Authorities said the officer also knew there was an active injunction for protection against Wainright barring him from contact with the homeowner at the subject address, or from being at the residence. He was found inside the home and placed under arrest.
Officials say the homeowner also turned over two firearms that were in Wainright’s possession, with their possession also prohibited by Florida law when an injunction is in place against an individual, officials advised. Wainright was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on a charge of violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence.
