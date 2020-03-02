Alford resident Michael James Hilliard, 38, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with an alleged incident late last year, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that the alleged victim reported on Nov. 8, 2019, that he’d tried to intervene in an altercation between Hilliard and a female and that Hilliard had pointed an assault-style rifle at him when he, the victim, told Hilliard to calm down. The gun was described as having distinct features that made it unique, officials said in a press release.
It was reportedly located in a vehicle that Hilliard is believed to have been driving, found wrapped in a jacket, behind the back seat, and loaded with a round in the chamber.
A warrant was obtained on Feb. 13 for the arrest of Hilliard on the charge listed above and he was taken into custody last Friday.
