The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a press release the arrest of Alford resident Justin Maxwell Eldridge, 31, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Officials had been called to an address on Freeman Road around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, on reports of possible underage drinking at the location.
Officers made contact with the adult resident, Eldridge, who was sitting near a bonfire at the location. One of the responding deputies “noticed indicators of illicit drug use scattered around the area of the fire and also noticed Eldridge attempting to conceal or burn items as they approached,” the release stated. “The deputy observed a small baggie partially concealed under Eldridge’s shoe,” it continued.
“The baggie was recovered and it was found to contain approximately .57 grams of methamphetamines. Eldridge was placed under arrest and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He was charged with possession of methamphetamines.”
