An Alford woman was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly shot a man from inside his camper as he attempted to go inside it, then fired at deputies responding to the scene, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephanie Jean Bell, 44, surrendered and was taken into custody after roughly an hour-long stand-off with law enforcement officers, authorities say. In addition to attempted murder, she was charged with armed burglary and 10 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Officers had been dispatched Friday at approximately 4:16 p.m. when JCSO received a call about someone having been shot at 220 Lakepoint Road in the Alford/Compass Lake area. Upon arrival it was discovered the owner of the property, William Wesley Bass, was attempting to enter his camper on the property when someone shot through the door from the inside, striking Bass in the upper torso.
Deputies and an EMS crew arrived and Bass was transported for medical treatment. Deputies remained in a standoff with Bell, who was reportedly shooting from inside the camper.
After approximately one hour, Bell surrendered without further incident, authorities say. She was taken to the Jackson County jail and booked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.