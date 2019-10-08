The Marianna Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in the Oct. 5 armed robbery of the Chevron Food Mart located at 2999 Jefferson Street.
Emerald Meredith has been charged in the case with robbery with a weapon, grand theft and petit theft, officials report. In a press release Tuesday evening, the MPD said Meredith confessed when questioned about the robbery.
She was arrested Monday at approximately 6 p.m., and was taken to the Jackson County jail to await her first court appearance on the charges listed above.
In a previous release, MPD had reported that the masked robber wearing green gloves entered the store with a handgun last Saturday with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk, taking an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the store.
