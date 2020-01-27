Seven people were arrested last Friday as the result of a search warrant executed at a residence on Sand Basin Road in east Jackson County.
The incident was part of a North Star Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force effort, in concert with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department.
JCSO reported in a press release that a variety of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and firearms were locate in the search, and that it was carried out in part as the result of numerous citizen complaints regarding the address. The investigation is part of “Operation Crushed Ice,” officials said, which has resulted in 32 arrests across the region by agencies involved in North Star.
Three of the people arrested locally on Friday had existing warrants. They were identified as Amos Rogers, 54, of Grand Ridge; Gregory Hunt, 36, of Chipley; and Bryan Thomason, 35, of Marianna.
Hunt is being held on behalf of Liberty County, with no charges specified in the release. Thomason is charged with violation of conditional release. Rogers is charged with the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating or maintaining a drug house, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled.
The others arrested were Kimberly Hatcher, 52, of Grand Ridge, charged with operating or maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua Crawford, 33, of Marianna, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; Stacey Crawford, 33, of Marianna, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Ricky Ricks, 56, of Indiana, charged with a driver’s license violation.
North Star is currently made up of 11 agencies in nine counties, including Jackson, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, and Wakulla. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives is one of the 11 agencies, along with the Chattahoochee Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.