The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release this week that agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, arrested Christopher D. Williams, 33, of 16888 NW 22nd St., Blountstown, on one count of possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of providing a false name to law enforcement.
Williams’ residence is located within 1,000 feet of a preschool. While executing the warrant, agents were twice given a false name and date of birth by Williams, authorities alleged in the release.
Officials report that a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a green backpack which held a credit card with the name C. Williams and approximately 14 individually packaged bags of a crystal-like substance, which was determined to be methamphetamine.
Williams also had an active warrant from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for resisting without violence, authorities said. Williams was arrested and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case, officials said.
