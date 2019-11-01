The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest earlier this week of Kimberly Crystal Lingo as a suspect in an Oct. 19 attempted strong-arm robbery, and now officials say they’ve also arrested her fiancé for allegedly aiding in the event.
The incident occurred at the Marathon gas station at 2184 U.S. 231 south of Cottondale. In a press release, authorities advised that her fiancé, Larry Junior Murry, has been charged with “accessory to commit robbery.”
Officials allege that Murry was in the store at the time of the incident and “deliberately delayed the notification of law enforcement, and gave false information to law enforcement to intentionally impede this investigation.”
Murry, 36, of Cottondale, was taken to the Jackson County jail to await court action in his case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.