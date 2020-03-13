The Florida Highway Patrol reports the Monday arrest of Bascom resident Jeffrey James Wooden on a charge of driving under the influence involving property damage and personal injury.
In a press release, the agency reports that the traffic crash leading to the charge occurred early last month, on Feb. 5. Officials say Wooden was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup southbound on State Road (SR 69) when he collided into the rear of a stopped school bus.
Officials say the bus had 35 students on board and had stopped, with its lights and stop signals activated, to discharge students on SR 69 near Shady Grove Road.
A trooper obtained an evidentiary blood sample from Wooden after the crash, the results of which indicated that his blood alcohol level was 0.152 g/dL, officials reported. Once these results were obtained, Wooden was taken into custody on the above charge and taken to the Jackson County jail.
