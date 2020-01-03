A customer went a drink too far last Saturday, accused of taking alcohol and drinking it in the bathroom at the Pilot Travel Center after the clerk refused to sell him the spirits, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at approximately 2:29 a.m., a deputy responded to the Pilot Travel Center at 2209 Highway 71, on reports that a man had taken merchandise to the bathroom. The officer learned that the man had been refused the sale of alcohol, because of the store's policy for sales in compliance with county ordinance.
“The man continued to attempt and convince a clerk to sell him alcohol, but after being refused, he removed a quantity of alcoholic beverages from the cooler and went to the bathroom and consumed them,” officials said in the release. “The deputy made contact with the subject, later identified as Steven Santos, and requested his identification,” the release continued. “The deputy observed Santos to have bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Santos initially refused to cooperate with the investigation and attempted to push past the deputy. A second deputy had arrived on scene and Santos continued to resist the deputies, resulting in a short struggle. Santos was placed in hand restraints without further incident and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility without further incident.”
Santos, 33, of Monrovia, California, was charged with petit theft and resisting an officer without violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.