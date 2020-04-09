Bay County makes drug arrest

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a Callaway man after an investigation and search warrant at his residence turned up illegal narcotics, including three pounds of crystal meth, and $72,000 in cash.
According to a press release from the agency, the BCSO Special Investigations Division received information about illegal narcotics activity at a home in the Callaway area. Official say that probable cause was developed for a search warrant executed Wednesday.
During this investigation and search warrant, approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine were seized, along with approximately five ounces of cocaine, five handguns, and approximately $72,000. Based upon this investigation, Jean P. Bradshaw was arrested on April 8th, 2020. Additional arrests are expected in this case.
Bradshaw, 35, was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking more Than 28 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm while in the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.