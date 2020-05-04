A two-county chase on Monday culminated in the arrest of a Blountstown man, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) capturing and holding the individual on behalf of Calhoun County, according to a press release from JCSO.
Authorities say that, on May 4, around 7:50 a.m., JCSO was notified that a man had been fleeing from Calhoun County deputies following a deputy’s attempt to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The driver accelerated and reportedly began operating the black SUV in a dangerous and reckless manner. Officials say he reportedly drove through closed gates in areas with restricted access and may have allegedly swerved at one of the deputies. The driver eventually entered into Jackson County at the St. Rose area south of Grand Ridge, officials say. He was identified as Charles Capps, 25, of Blountstown.
The vehicle was located in Jackson County, off St. Rose Road, stuck in a ditch down a power line easement, officials reported. Capps had run away, officials report, but JCI and ACI K9 tracking teams were dispatched and he was eventually tracked down and arrested. He was taken to the Jackson County jail to await extradition to Calhoun County.
