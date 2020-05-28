The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Bonifay man was recently charged with illegal dumping, and made to clean up the mess, after it was determine he had allegedly discarded household items and other debris along Creek Road off Highway 79.
Authorities said in a press release that the agency received a complaint of the action and arrived on scene to discover an estimated 350 pounds of debris, including a toilet, an old television, wood paneling, and other items discarded in the area.
The individual allegedly responsible, 55-year-old Mark Anthony Williams of Bonifay, was located and charged with illegal dumping and also made to clean up the mess, but Sheriff John Tate states he is aware this is not an isolated incident and hopes the situation will serve as a warning to others who may be doing similar things.
“Most of our citizens take a lot of pride in the scenic beauty found here in Holmes County, but unfortunately, there are those who choose not to dispose of household and other waste in a proper manner,” Tate said in the release. “Not only does this affect the appearance of our community, it can also create environmental and other safety hazards. We are fortunate to live in a county that offers natural beauty and resources. Let’s all do our part to keep it beautiful.”
He reminds residents that the Holmes County Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The recycling center accepts a variety of items, including paper and metal goods, plastic, and appliances. Call the recycling center at 850-547-0922 for more information.
For more information on waste disposal guidelines in that jurisdiction, call the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners at 850-547-1119.
