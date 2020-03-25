The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Bonifay resident Phillip D. Weeks, 30, on a drug charge last Sunday.
Officials said in a press release that Weeks was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over that day on Highway 70 just north of Highway 2. Officials did not say why the vehicle was pulled over.
“During the course of the stop,” authorities said, “Weeks was found to be in possession of a baggie of methamphetamine on his person. Weeks, who was out on bond for a previous drug arrest, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.