A Bonifay woman was reportedly caught in the act of stealing from a residence on Cliff Road just outside Graceville early Monday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say a deputy was dispatched on the report of a burglary. During the investigation, officers learned that the resident had returned home to discover the suspect, 43-year-old Wendy Gail Williams, removing items from the residence.
The responding deputy also recalled issuing a trespass warning to Williams for that address. The victim had cell phone video of Williams on the property, removing the items, which included clothing and furniture. The responding deputy also learned that, on the previous day, Williams reportedly stole several items from the same residence, including a television and some sporting equipment, which was later recovered.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await her first appearance in court on the charges of two counts of burglary, trespass after warning, and theft.
