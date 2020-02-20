A Bonifay woman was charged with grand theft based on her alleged involvement with a theft that recently took place at a Highway 173 North residence, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the agency responded to the home Thursday, Feb. 6, and talked to the victim, who reported that assorted jewelry had been stolen, including a bracelet valued at approximately $6,000.
HCSO investigators were able to determine and obtain documentation showing that 31-year-old Shenicka D. Pittman of Bonifay had sold the bracelet.
A warrant was obtained for Pittman’s arrest, and she was taken into custody Monday, Feb. 10 and charged with grand theft ($5,000 to $10,000).
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are anticipated.
