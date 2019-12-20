A man who allegedly stole some items from a local business on Sunday returned there hours later and sold some of the items back to the company, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Malcolm Snowden, of Blountstown. He was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. A partner in the alleged theft is being sought.
Snowden reportedly entered Wright’s recycling in Grand Ridge on Sunday with a partner and the two allegedly took several things. Later, officials say, Snowden returned to sell some of the items. At the time of the sale, representatives of the business had not yet viewed surveillance footage and didn’t realize the connection.
That footage allegedly revealed that when Snowden returned to sell the materials, he was wearing the same clothes he had on during the theft earlier.
Snowden was arrested after a deputy saw a vehicle parked at an area business that matched the description of the one used in the theft and confronted Snowden at the vehicle, authorities say. Officials say that, at that time, he was wearing clothes that match those seen in the surveillance footage.
“Items matching those stolen were observed in plain view, in the back seat of the vehicle and more were recovered during a probable cause search,” officials said in the release.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information in reference to the identity of the second alleged burglar and encourages anyone with information to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimstoppersofjackoncountyfl.com.
