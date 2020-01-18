A traffic stop on Tuesday led to the arrest of the driver on a drug charge, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency reports that, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, a deputy with the agency saw a vehicle failing to yield as it entered State Road 71 South from the service road connecting several nearby businesses.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation.
During the course of the traffic stop the driver, identified as Alfred George King, 42, “was extremely nervous and failed to make eye contact with the officer,” authorities report. After issuing King a verbal warning for the violation, officials say, “The deputy then engaged into a consensual encounter with King.”
During that encounter, authorities report, King was asked for consent to search his vehicle and agreed to it. While searching the vehicle, the deputy reportedly located a small zippered bag within the driver’s door compartment which contained two small zip-style baggies and a small cut plastic straw piece.
Authorities said that the smaller plastic baggies contained a white powdery substance.
When asked about the substance and what it was, “King stated he was unsure; however, made the utterance he had purchased it as “powder” and never even tried the substance because it appeared to ‘mushy,’” the release continued.
“The substance was field tested which returned a presumptive positive result for the presence of cocaine,” officials report. “The powdery substance was later weighed and had a true weight of 0.36 grams.”
King, of Paldale, California, was arrested, charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and taken to the Jackson County jail first appearance on those charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.