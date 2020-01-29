The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office this week announced the arrest of Campbellton man Roddrekcus Danyale Richardson, 35.
Richardson is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana, MDMA/Ecstasy, MDPV/bath salts, and cocaine), four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating or maintaining a drug house.
A statement from JCSO states that the arrest came Wednesday, at a residence off Caniehead Road, in the execution of a search warrant that allegedly revealed cocaine, marijuana, synthetic bath salts, “Flakka, Mollie, Ecstasy” and an assortment of drug paraphernalia, along with four firearms and some ammunition in possession of Richardson, a convicted felon prohibited from having the guns and ammo.
The search warrant came as a result of numerous citizen complaints and a larger scale drug investigation, officials said, adding that multiple drug associates/dealers have been identified in the investigation and that additional arrests are forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Richardson was taken into custody and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
