A second-degree murder charge has been filed against Jessie Melvin Jackson in the death of 72-year-old Marianna man David Tinsley back in mid-January, 2015.
Tinsley was found dead in the front portion of his home mid-morning on Jan. 19, 2015. He lived on Graham Street in Marianna.
His cause of death was described in his autopsy as “multiple sharp force injuries to the body,” according to an affidavit filed by authorities in association with the charge filed against Jackson in the case.
Jackson was developed as a person of interest after the death, the affidavit states. When questioned at the time, Jackson reportedly denied any wrongdoing and said he’d been in church all day on Jan. 18, the day before Tinsley’s brother discovered his body.
A lab report received by investigators a few months after Tinsley’s death “revealed Jackson’s DNA profile was located inside the house,” the affidavit states. “A roll of duct tape was found to have both Jessie Jackson’s DNA and the victim David Tinsley’s DNA on it,” it continues. “Jackson was found to be the major provider of DNA on the interior front door lock that had blood on it,” the affidavit states.
Officials say Jackson had denied, in a follow-up interview following the receipt of the lab report, that he had ever used the front door in his visits to the Tinsley home to make repairs under the victim’s supervision.
The MPD got a call about Tinsley’s death around 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 19, shortly after a parade honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. had passed in the vicinity of his little block house on Graham Street. Tinsley’s body was removed from the scene just before 4:30 p.m. that day, and as the black hearse from Peoples Funeral Home pulled quietly away, neighbors wondered who could have taken Tinsley’s life, and why.
The affidavit associated with Jackson’s arrest did not speculate on motive, but did mention that Tinsley was known to keep significant sums of cash in his home or on his person.
He was a very quiet person, neighbors said, but well known in the neighborhood and Marianna in general as someone who frequently rode his bicycle around town. He had a basket attached, and would haul his groceries and other goods back from the stores he frequented. Sometimes, he towed his push lawn mower behind it, because he sometimes did yard work. He often stopped to pick up tin cans from the sides of the road, and lived a simple life. He had lived alone since his wife had entered a nursing home, and was widowed a few years back. Almost every day, he’d stop at a restaurant near his home as he finished his day’s bike ride and get a canned Coke before he headed on to the house.
He rarely said anything if someone waved or spoke hello as they encountered him on the street, but he would exchange a courteous nod or wave in return.
His suspected killer is currently serving time in a Columbia County state prison for an unrelated offense.
