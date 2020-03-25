The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Bonifay residents Wesley N. Birge, 33, and Kendra E. Dumas, 32, in connection with an undercover drug investigation conducted Monday, March 22 by investigators with that agency.
The release stated that “during the operation, 33-year-old Wesley N. Birge exchanged methamphetamine for U.S. currency. When approached by investigators, Birge attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody.”
Officials say investigators then made contact with 32-year-old Kendra E. Dumas, who had reportedly accompanied Birge as his driver and was waiting for him in the vehicle.
“Dumas acknowledged to deputies that she knew the purpose of the meeting was to sell methamphetamine, and deputies found two methamphetamine pipes to be in her possession,” the release stated.
“Birge, who also acknowledge selling the methamphetamine, had a warrant for violation of community control and is additionally charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence,” the release stated.
Dumas, who was on state probation, officials said, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
