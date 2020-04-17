The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Greenwood resident Craig Bernard Leslie, 27, on a charge of fleeing and attempting to elude.
In a press release issued this week, the agency reports that, on April 13, around 9:50 p.m., MPD officers saw a four-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed on Booker Street. Upon approaching the intersection of Cedar Street, authorities say, the vehicle’s driver failed to stop at the stop sign.
At that time, authorities say, officers tried to stop the four-wheeler but it began to accelerate. It traveled onto Orange Street , then to South Street, officials say, where the operator reportedly almost lost control of the vehicle. It continued west on South Street, then to Penn Avenue. It reportedly traveled north on Penn Avenue and then turned right onto Long Street. The driver then reportedly pulled into a driveway where the four-wheeler lodged between two vehicles.
The operator was ejected off the four-wheeler and fell to the ground, officials say, then regained his footing and started running. After a brief chase on foot, the operator was caught and identified as Leslie. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await his first appearance on the charge listed above.
