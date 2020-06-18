The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Shateryka R. Washington, 24, of Havana, Florida, following a chase that began in Cottondale and ended on a dead-end road in Jackson County.
Washington was charged by the sheriff’s office with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and with possession of drug paraphernalia, and by the Cottondale Police Department with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude. She was booked into the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charges.
“On 6-16-20 at approximately 4:45 p.m. the Cottondale Police Department reported that they were attempting to affect a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which was refusing to stop,” a JCSO press release stated. “The CPD officer reported that the vehicle was northbound on Hwy 231 and was traveling at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour,” it continued. “As the pursuit reached Campbellton, the officer was unable to maintain a visual due to congested traffic and subsequently discontinued the pursuit. Calls to the sheriff’s office indicated that the vehicle turned east on Hwy 2 and later onto Mandella Lane, which is a dead end. When deputies reached the area they located the suspect vehicle and detained the driver who was then identified by the CPD officer.
“The driver, Shateryka R. Washington, also spontaneously admitted to being the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit. A check of Washington’s Florida driver’s license revealed that they were suspended and that she had (5) five previous suspensions dating back to 2017. Certain items of suspected paraphernalia were found in the vehicle also.
“Washington was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Knowingly Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and by the Cottondale Police Department with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude. Ms. Washington was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.