A man who reportedly led law enforcement officer on a chase through parts of Jackson and Gadsden counties was captured when he crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant.
In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Nov. 20, at approximately 1:49 a.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling west bound on U.S. Highway 90, east of Marianna, at 80 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Authorities say the driver refused to stop for the marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights and siren activated. As they approached Highway 71 South, the vehicle made a U-turn, traveling back eastbound on US 90. The pursuit reached speeds near 100 mph, officials said. After crossing into Gadsden County, the vehicle turned south onto South Main Street in Chattahoochee.
As the vehicle continued southbound, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crashing into a fire hydrant and rolling his vehicle into its side, authorities report. The driver, who was identified as Willis Jacob Dean, 25, of Chattahoochee, was later taken by EMS to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
He was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and violation of state probation.
