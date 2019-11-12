The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 26-year-old Compass Lake resident Michael James Hill, charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) without a prescription.
In a press release, officials said Hill was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over because of suspected speeding on U.S. 231 in the Round Lake area around 1:34 a.m. Sunday. Authorities report the deputy that pulled the vehicle over saw a white object being thrown from a passenger-side window when the vehicle was stopped.
Once another deputy was on scene, officials say, the object that was thrown from the vehicle was recovered. It was a white pill bottle containing a plastic baggie which held 3.03 grams of a crystal-like substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamines, authorities report. A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack in the front passenger-side floorboard, which held a yellow powdery substance inside some cellophane, officials stated.
In a post-Miranda statement the occupant of the front passenger seat, Michael James Hill, “stated that the substance was a crushed Xanax pill that he did not have a prescription for,” the press release noted.
“Other occupants of the vehicle also stated that Hill was the person that threw the pill bottle out of the window. Hill was placed under arrest, charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) without a prescription. The driver and second occupant of the vehicle were released without charges. Hill was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.